Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Reveals Lead Voice, Staff

The official website for the television anime of FUNA 's Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for my Retirement ( Rōgo ni Sonaete Isekai de 8-Man-Mai no Kinka o Tamemasu ) light novel series revealed the anime's first cast member, the staff, and a teaser visual on Monday.

Rika Nagae will voice protagonist Mitsuha Yamano.

Hiroshi Tamada ( Macross Delta episode director) is directing the anime at Felix Film . Akihiko Inari ( Chōyū Sekai: Being the Reality ) is in charge of series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Plunderer ) is designing the characters for animation.

Keisuke Motoe , the artist for the novels' manga adaptation, also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the novel series and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

One day, Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is transported to a medieval Europe–type world! After a near-death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds—this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

FUNA ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! ) launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2015, and Kodansha published the first novel in print with illustrations by teffish in June 2017. The seventh volume shipped on August 2. Sol Press had previously licensed the novels.

Keisuke Motoe launched the manga adaptation in the " Suiyōbi no Sirius " web magazine on Niconico in June 2017. The 10th compiled volume shipped on Monday.