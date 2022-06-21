The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague Manga Gets TV Anime

Square Enix announced on Monday that Miyuki Tonogaya's The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Kōri Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Dōryō Joshi) manga is inspiring a television anime. Tonogaya drew the illustration below to celebrate the news.

The "workplace fantasy romantic comedy" revolves around Himuro-kun, a modern-day descendant of the Snow Woman from Japanese folklore, and his seemingly aloof, eccentric yet kind colleague Fuyutsuki. Himuro-kun tends to freeze nearby objects or summon a snowstorm when he is agitated, and he also happens to have a secret crush on Fuyutsuki. However, Fuyutsuki is nearly completely oblivious to anything around her.

Yui Ishikawa will play Fuyutsuki, and Chiaki Kobayashi will play Himuro-kun.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and the new studio Liber (established in 2021). The staff plans to announce more details about the anime on August 3, Himuro's birthday.

Tonogaya launched the manga on social media where it gained popularity, and is now serializing it on the Gangan pixiv service. The manga's sixth compiled book volume will ship on Tuesday.

Comikey licensed the manga in English.

Update: English publication information added. Thanks, harushiga.

Source: Comic Natalie