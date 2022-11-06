A stage presentation at the Animate Girls Festival 2022 event revealed the full promotional video and a new key visual for the television anime of Miyuki Tonogaya 's The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ( Kōri Zokusei Danshi to Cool na Dōryō Joshi ) manga on Sunday. The video announces more staff members, the ending theme song artist, and the January 4 premiere for the anime:

The newly announced staff members are:

Nowlu is performing the show's ending theme song "Rinaria." Takao Sakuma is performing perform the show's opening theme song "Frozen Midnight." The CDs for both songs will go on sale on February 22, and the anime's soundtrack with go on sale on March 15.

The anime will premiere on January 4 on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, and Nagoya Broadcasting Network . The show will then air on BS Asahi on January 6. The anime will have four Blu-ray Disc releases, releasing once a month from April through July 2023.

The anime stars:

The "workplace fantasy romantic comedy" revolves around Himuro-kun, a modern-day descendant of the Snow Woman from Japanese folklore, and his seemingly aloof, eccentric yet kind colleague Fuyutsuki. Himuro-kun tends to freeze nearby objects or summon a snowstorm when he is agitated, and he also happens to have a secret crush on Fuyutsuki. However, Fuyutsuki is nearly completely oblivious to anything around her.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and the new studio Liber (established in 2021). Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Love All Play ) is overseeing the series scripts. Miyako Kanō is designing the characters. Ruka Kawada ( Isekai Quartet , Is the order a rabbit? ) is composing the music.

Tonogaya launched the manga on social media where it gained popularity, and is now serializing it on the Gangan pixiv service. The manga is ongoing.

Comikey licensed the manga in English.

Sources: Animate Girls Festival 2022 livestream