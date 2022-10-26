GoRA, King Records Unveil Original Anime Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds With Teaser

Anime about bond between 4 young men premieres in 2023

A website opened on Wednesday to announce GoRA and King Records ' original anime project Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds with a teaser promotional video:

The website also revealed the anime's key visual:

The story is set in Ayakashima island, where Yukito, a boy with a mysterious power to control water and Jingi, a student of his dead father, come back to the island where he was born. Yukito's return is mysteriously anticipated by two other men in the island.

The cast includes:

Yūto Uemura as Yukito Yanagi

Takuma Terashima as Jingi Sagawa

Takahiro Sakurai as Haruaki Kurama

Yuichiro Umehara as Aka Ibuki

Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Are You Lost? , Happy Sugar Life , Love Flops , Smile Down the Runway ) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc , GoRA is supervising and writing the series scripts. The artist redjuice ( Beatless , Guilty Crown , The Empire of Corpses ) is drafting the original character designs, and Misaki Kaneko ( Smile Down the Runway ) is drawing the finalized character designs. Naoya Tanaka is the production designer.

Kana Shibue ( Descending Stories: Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju , Sasaki and Miyano , Shenmue the Animation ) is composing the music, and King Records is producing the music. Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound at Bit Grooove Promotion .

GoRA and GoHands ' K television anime series premiered in October 2013, and had several movie and manga adaptations, as well as manga spinoff stories.

Images © GoRA ・KINGRECORDS／Project AYAKA

Sources: Ayaka anime's website, Comic Natalie