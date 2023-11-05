Adachitoka's Noragami Manga Ends Serialization on January 6

Manga launched in 2010; inspired 2 TV anime series in 2014, 2015

© Adachitoka, Kodansha

The December issue of'sannounced on Monday that the manga duo'smanga will end in the magazine's February 2024 issue on January 6. The manga will take a one-issue break in December.

The magazine announced in February that the manga will end with its 27th compiled book volume. The 27th volume's release date has not yet been announced.

The manga entered its final arc in June 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English as well as its Noragami: Stray Stories spinoff manga. The company describes the original manga:

Yato is a homeless god.​ He doesn't even have a shrine,​ not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals,​ he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams.​ Of course,​ he can't afford to be picky,​ so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs,​ from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.​

Adachitoka launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2010. Kodansha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on February 16. Kodansha US released the manga's 26th volume on September 5.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in January 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired and released it on home video. The anime's second season, titled Noragami Aragoto , premiered in October 2015, and Funimation also streamed that series as it aired and released it on home video. The series also inspired two stage plays: the first in January 2016, and the second in February 2017.