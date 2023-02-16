Adachitoka's Noragami Manga Ends With 27th Volume

Manga launched in 2010; inspired 2 TV anime series in 2014, 2015

The official Twitter account for'srevealed on Thursday that manga duo'smanga will end with its 27th compiled book volume by the end of 2023. The manga's 26th volume shipped on Thursday.

The manga has entered its final arc.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English as well as its Noragami: Stray Stories spinoff manga. The company describes the original manga:

Yato is a homeless god.​ He doesn't even have a shrine,​ not to mention worshippers! So to achieve his ambitious goals,​ he's set up a service to help those in need (for a small fee), hoping he'll eventually raise enough money to build himself the lavish temple of his dreams.​ Of course,​ he can't afford to be picky,​ so Yato accepts all kinds of jobs,​ from finding lost kittens to helping a student overcome bullies at school.​

Adachitoka launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2010. . Kodansha US released the manga's 25th volume on January 10.

The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in January 2014. Funimation streamed the series as it aired and released it on home video. The anime's second season, titled Noragami Aragoto , premiered in October 2015, and Funimation also streamed that series as it aired and released it on home video. The series also inspired two stage plays: the first in January 2016, and the second in February 2017.