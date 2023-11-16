My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered Anime Reveals Opening Artist, 3 More Cast Members

New visual also revealed for anime premiering on January 4

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka 's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered ( Sokushi Cheat ga Saikyōsugite, Isekai no Yatsura ga marude Aite ni Naranain Desu ga. ) light novel series revealed three more cast members, a visual, and the opening theme song information on Thursday. The site also revealed that the anime will premiere on January 4.

©タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

Hilcrhyme will perform the opening theme song "Killer Bars."

The newly announced cast includes:

Mark Ishii as Rick



©タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

Sho Nogami as Lynel

©タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

Akira Sekine as Theodisia

©タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

HIDIVE will stream the anime. The company will screen the anime's North American premiere at this year's Anime NYC event on November 17.

Masakazu Hishida ( Fairy Ranmaru , Ensemble Stars! , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) is directing the anime at animation studio Okuru to Noboru . Jou Aoba (a penname for Hishida) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Sayuri Sakimoto ( Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OAV 5/2020 ) is the character designer. Music composers include Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Daisuke Kadowaki .

The anime will star:

J-Novel Club offers the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift — powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon.

Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is...

Fujitaka first released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016 before Earth Star Entertainment began publishing it with illustrations by Chisato Naruse .

Hanamaru Nanto has been serializing a manga adaptation titled My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— on the Comic Earth Star service since 2018. J-Novel Club also offers the manga in English.

Sources: My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.