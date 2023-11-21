Live-Action My Home Hero Film's Teaser Reveals March 8 Opening

Project also has live-action series that premiered on October 24

The official website for the live-action film of Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki 's My Home Hero manga unveiled a new visual and teaser trailer for the film on Wednesday. The teaser trailer reveals the film's March 8 opening date.

Image via Comic Natalie © 2024映画「マイホームヒーロー」製作委員会

The project also includes an ongoing live-action series that premiered on MBS and TBS ' "Dramaism" block on October 24. The film will conclude the story of the series.

The cast for the live-action works includes:

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Tetsuo Tosu

as Tetsuo Tosu Kyōhei Takahashi as Kyōichi Majima

as Kyōichi Majima Asuka Saitō as Reika Tosu

Tae Kimura as Kasen Tosu

as Kasen Tosu Eisaku Yoshida as Yoshitatsu Matori

Takuma Otoo as Kubo

as Kubo Yasushi Fuchikami as Takeda

as Takeda Shuichiro Naito as Nobuto Matori

Takahiro Aoyama is directing. Susumu Funabashi is penning the scripts. Hiroaki Tsutsumi is composing the music.

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing website ©Naoki Yamakawa, Masashi Asaki, Kodansha, Kodansha USA

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga inin May 2017. The manga's 22nd volume shipped on September 6. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October 2021, and resumed with its third and final part in June 2022. The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and started publishing it digitally on February 28.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

The manga's anime adaptation debuted on April 2 on Tokyo MX and BS- NTV . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on April 16.