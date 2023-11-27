Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Game Gets English PC Release

Game publisher Furyu Corporation announced on Sunday that it will release Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs : The Thrilling Steamy Maze Kiwami , a new PC version of the Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san : Yukemuri Dungeon PlayStation 4 game. The game will be available on Steam with English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language support, but the Steam page does not list a release date for the game yet.

Image via Steam © Matrix Software, Furyu Corporation

Furyu Corporation describes the game:

Want to dive into a bath? Or into a dungeon? " Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs " is now an RPG that's pushing all sorts of boundaries! Power up in the hot spring, then push through clothes-ripping dangers to clear out the dungeon! A new story of hauntings, hot springs, and high adventure awaits!

The Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san : Yukemuri Dungeon game launched on the PS4 in Japan in November 2018.

Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2016, and ended in June 2020. The manga's 24th and final compiled book volume shipped in December 2020 and bundled an original video anime. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga series in English

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .

Source: Steam via Gematsu