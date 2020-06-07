Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Manga Ends, Confirms New OVA

2-episode anime on BD ships with 24th volume on December 4

This year's 27th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga. The manga will get a special chapter in the summer issue of the Jump Giga magazine.

The 26th issue had teased that the manga would reach its "climax" in the 27th issue, and had also teased an "important announcement." The announcement is a confirmation of the anime Blu-ray Disc that will ship with the manga's 24th and final volume on December 4. The Blu-ray Disc will include two episodes: "Noroware no Kogarashi" (Cursed Kogarashi, adapting chapter 99) and "Giri Giri!? Onsen Happening" (In the Nick of Time!? Hot Spring Incident, adapting chapter 141). The release will also bundle a bath poster with new art by Miura. The deadline to pre-order the bundle is October 1.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the original manga series in English and it describes the story:

Homeless and haunted by ghosts, high schooler Kogarashi thinks his luck has finally turned when he finds Yuragi-sou—a cheap boarding house that was formerly a hot springs inn, now full of super sexy, scantily clad female tenants. If Kogarashi can use his spirit abilities to banish the ghost that haunts the inn, he can even live there rent-free! But when the ghost, a beautiful teenage girl named Yuuna, appears before him, Kogarashi takes pity on her and is suddenly not so sure about the exorcism. Will he help save Yuuna from becoming an evil spirit? And what supernatural secrets do the other boarders hold?

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.