Amazon Lists 24th Volume of Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs Manga as Bundling Anime BD

Volume listed with 2 new episodes ships on December 4

Amazon is listing the 24th compiled book volume of Tadahiro Miura 's Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs ( Yuragi-sō no Yūna-san ) manga as bundling an anime Blu-ray Disc when it ships on December 4. The listing states that the Blu-ray Disc will include two episodes: "Noroware no Kogarashi" (Cursed Kogarashi) and "Giri Giri!? Onsen Happening" (In the Nick of Time!? Hot Spring Incident). The release will also bundle a bath poster with new art by Miura.

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine teased on Monday that the magazine's 27th issue will feature an "important announcement" for the manga on June 8. The issue also teased that the series will reach its "climax" in the 27th issue.

A television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll .

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the original manga series in English and it describes the story:

Homeless and haunted by ghosts, high schooler Kogarashi thinks his luck has finally turned when he finds Yuragi-sou—a cheap boarding house that was formerly a hot springs inn, now full of super sexy, scantily clad female tenants. If Kogarashi can use his spirit abilities to banish the ghost that haunts the inn, he can even live there rent-free! But when the ghost, a beautiful teenage girl named Yuuna, appears before him, Kogarashi takes pity on her and is suddenly not so sure about the exorcism. Will he help save Yuuna from becoming an evil spirit? And what supernatural secrets do the other boarders hold?

The manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. The series' 21st compiled book volume shipped on April 3, and the 22nd will ship on June 4.

Source: Amazon via Ota-Suke