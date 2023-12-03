Takehiko Inoue's 'REAL' Manga Goes on Hiatus Until February

Sports manga launched in 2000

Image via Amazon © Takehiko Inoue, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 53rd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine announced on November 30 that with the publication of chapter 95 of Takehiko Inoue 's REAL manga, the series will enter a hiatus until February 2024.

The manga publishes chapters irregularly, with two chapters publishing in 2019. Before that, the manga had been on hiatus since 2014. Inoue launched the manga in 2000 as an irregular serialization.

Shueisha published the manga's 15th compiled volume in November 2020. Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga's first volume:

A motorcycle accident, bone cancer, a speeding truck crashing into a boy on a stolen bicycle--tragic life-changing events turn the worlds of three young men upside down. These three very different personalities have only one thing in common--their passion for basketball.

Viz Media published the manga's 15th volume in English in December 2021.

The manga won an Excellence Award at the 5th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2001.

Viz Media has also published Inoue's 31-volume Slam Dunk basketball manga in English. Additionally, the company is releasing Inoue's Vagabond manga in English. Vagabond has been on hiatus since early 2015. The manga's 37th volume shipped in Japan in July 2014.