My Master Has no Tail Manga Ends in January

The January issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine announced on Thursday that TNSK 's My Master Has No Tail manga will end in the next issue, which goes on sale on January 5. TNSK stated on Twitter the manga's final volume will release in February 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the series in English and describes the story:

Mameda is a tanuki who was born in the wrong era—all she wants is to trick humans, but that age of tanuki shenanigans is over. But one woman, a rakugo master named Bunko, shows Mameda it's still possible to cast magic on humans…only with words, not illusions. Mameda is determined to become Bunko's apprentice, but can she convince the stoic master to take her on…?

TNSK debuted the manga in Good! Afternoon magazine in January 2019. Kodansha shipped volume 11 on July 6 and Kodansha USA Publishing shipped volume 10 in English on October 3.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime.

