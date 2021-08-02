Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai Rakugo Fantasy Manga Listed With TV Anime

Taishō-era story of tanuki girl & comic storyteller debuted in January 2019

Amazon is hosting the cover image for the September issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine, which lists a television anime of TNSK 's Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai (My Master Has No Tail) manga. The issue will ship on Thursday.

The August issue of Good! Afternoon teased on July 7 that there would be an announcement for the manga in the September issue.

The fantasy story takes place in Japan's Taishō era (1912–1926). It follows Mameda, a shape-shifting tanuki girl who dreams of becoming human. Mame transforms her outward appearance into a pretty raven-haired human girl and heads to the bustling city of Osaka. However, people instantly see through Mameda's guise, and one beautiful woman ruthlessly says to the dejected Mameda, "Go back where you came from." As it turns out, that woman named Bunko is herself a supernatural creature who transformed herself into a rakugo (comic storytelling) storyteller. Mameda begs Bunko to become her master and teach her the ways of playing a human.

TNSK debuted the manga in Good! Afternoon in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 5, and it will publish the sixth volume on Thursday.



Source: Amazon