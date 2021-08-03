Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai Rakugo Fantasy Anime Casts M.A.O, Hibiku Yamamura

Taishō-era story of tanuki girl learning to act human from comic storyteller

Manga creator TNSK confirmed an anime of the Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai (My Master Has No Tail) manga on Tuesday. The television anime will star M.A.O as Mameda and Hibiku Yamamura as Bunko.

TNSK drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

The fantasy story takes place in Japan's Taishō era (1912–1926). It follows Mameda, a shape-shifting tanuki girl who dreams of becoming human. Mameda transforms her outward appearance into a pretty raven-haired human girl and heads to the bustling city of Osaka. However, people instantly see through Mameda's guise, and one beautiful woman ruthlessly says to the dejected Mameda, "Go back where you came from." As it turns out, that woman named Bunko is herself a supernatural creature who transformed herself into a rakugo (comic storytelling) storyteller. Mameda begs Bunko to become her master and teach her the ways of playing a human.

TNSK debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in January 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 5, and it will publish the sixth volume on Thursday.



Source: Comic Natalie