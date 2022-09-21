HIDIVE to Stream Management of a Novice Alchemist, My Master Has No Tail, Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit Anime

HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Management of a Novice Alchemist, My Master Has No Tail , and Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit anime, and it will exclusively stream all three series this fall. Sentai Filmworks will release all three anime on home video.

The television anime of Mizuho Itsuki 's Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei ( Management of Novice Alchemist or literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS- NTV on October 3. d Anime Store will stream the anime in Japan from October 3.

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as an alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( The Detective Is Already Dead , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Harumi Fuuki ( The Deer King , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Forest of Piano ) is composing the music, and Nippon Columbia is producing the music. Aguri Ōnishi performs the opening song "Hajimaru Welcome." Nanaka Suwa performs the ending song "Fine Days."

The television anime of TNSK 's My Master Has No Tail ( Uchi no Shishō wa Shippo ga Nai ) manga will premiere on Tokyo MX on September 30, on MBS on October 1, on BS Asahi on October 2, and on AT-X on October 4.

The fantasy story takes place in Japan's Taishō era (1912–1926). It follows Mameda, a shape-shifting tanuki girl who dreams of becoming human. Mameda transforms her outward appearance into a pretty raven-haired human girl and heads to the bustling city of Osaka. However, people instantly see through Mameda's guise, and one beautiful woman ruthlessly says to the dejected Mameda, "Go back where you came from." As it turns out, that woman named Bunko is herself a supernatural creature who transformed herself into a rakugo (comic storytelling) storyteller. Mameda begs Bunko to become her master and teach her the ways of playing a human.

Hideyo Yamamoto ( Strike the Blood , The Prince of Tennis II , Cells at Work! Code Black ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , The [email protected] ) is supervising the series scripts and writing them with Kei Shimobayashi , Aya Satsuki , and Yūho Togashi . Ryō Yamauchi ( Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato sub-sharacter designs) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. GARNiDELiA performs the anime's opening theme song "Genai Yūgi" (Fleeting Love Game). Hinano performs the ending theme song "Virginia."

Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit ( Yama no Susume Next Summit ), the new television anime based on Shiro's Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga, will premiere on October 4 on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 .

The anime will have 12 episodes, each running for 30 minutes. This will mark the first time the anime has had full-length episodes, as previous seasons only had five- or 15-minute episodes.

The first four episodes of the new anime will be compilations of the previous anime series' episodes with new short stories added. However, episode five onwards will have completely new stories.

Yūsuke Yamamoto is returning to direct the anime at 8-Bit , and Yuusuke Matsuo is returning as the character designer. Yuka Iguchi and Kana Asumi are performing the ending theme song " Tobira o Akete Bell o Narasō" (Open the Door and Ring the Bell).

