Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit TV Anime Revealed

The staff for the television anime franchise based on Shiro's Encouragement of Climb ( Yama no Susume ) manga revealed on Friday that the franchise is getting a new television anime titled Yama no Susume Next Summit .

Yusuke Yamamoto is returning to direct the anime at 8 bit, and Yuusuke Matsuo is returning as the character designer.

Returning cast members include:

Yuka Iguchi as Aoi Yukimura

Kana Asumi as Hinata Karaue

Yōko Hikasa as Kaede Saitō

Yui Ogura as Kokona Aoba

Nao Tōyama as Honoka Kurosaki

Earth Star Entertainment's Comic Earth Star magazine had teased in December 2019 that the anime franchise would have a "new project."

Shiro launched the manga in Comic Earth Star in 2011. The manga's 19th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on August 12, and Earth Star Entertainment will publish the manga's 20th volume on April 12. JManga published some of the manga in English before the site shut down.

The manga has inspired several television anime adaptations. The first season debuted in 2013, followed by the second season in 2014. The third television anime season premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired in Japan. The manga also inspired the Yama no Susume: Omoide Present (Memories Present) original video anime (OVA) in 2017.

The manga also inspired a stage play that ran at Hannō City Hall in Hannō, Saitama in May 2019.



Sources: Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit anime's website, MoCa News