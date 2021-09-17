Management of Novice Alchemist Light Novel Gets TV Anime

Newly graduated Sarasa wants to live a slow life in rundown shop in Mizuho Itsuki's story

Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko imprint announced on Saturday that Mizuho Itsuki's Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei (Management of Novice Alchemist or literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series is inspiring a television anime.

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as a alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Itsuki first launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists) website on November 1, 2018. Fantasia Bunko then published the first volume in print with illustrations by Fuumi on September 20, 2019, and the fifth volume shipped on Saturday. The artist kirero began serializing the manga adaptation on Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie site in December 2020, and the first print volume shipped on Saturday.

Source: Comic Natalie