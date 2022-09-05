Management of Novice Alchemist Anime Reveals More Cast, October 3 Debut

Kadokawa revealed a commercial video, additional cast, and an October 3 premiere date for the television anime of Mizuho Itsuki 's Shinmai Renkinjutsushi no Tenpo Keiei ( Management of Novice Alchemist or literally, Novice Alchemist's Shop Management) light novel series on Monday.

The anime will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS- NTV on October 3. d Anime Store will stream the anime in Japan from October 3.

Mitsuki Saiga will join the cast as Ophelia Millis. Ami Koshimizu will play Maria.

The previously announced cast members are:

Kanon Takao as Sarasa Ford

as Sarasa Ford Hina Kino as Rorea

Saori Ōnishi as Iris Lotze

Nanaka Suwa as Kate Starven



Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , I'm Quitting Heroing ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( The Detective Is Already Dead , King's Game The Animation ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Harumi Fuuki ( The Deer King , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna , Forest of Piano ) is composing the music, and Nippon Columbia is producing the music.

Aguri Ōnishi performs the opening song "Hajimaru Welcome." Nanaka Suwa performs ending song "Fine Days."

The story follows Sarasa, an orphan girl who just graduated from the royal alchemist training school. Having received an isolated shop as a gift from her teacher, she embarks on the leisurely life she long dreamt of as an alchemist. However, what awaits her is a shop more decrepit than she ever imagined, out in the boondocks. As she gathers ingredients, trains herself, and sells goods to become an upstanding alchemist, she tries to lead her very own slow, relaxed alchemist life.

Itsuki first launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou (Let's Be Novelists) website in November 2018. Fantasia Bunko began publishing the volumes in print with illustrations by fuumi in September 2019. The artist kirero began serializing the manga adaptation on Kill Time Communication 's Comic Valkyrie site in December 2020.

Source: Press Release