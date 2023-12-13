×
News
Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- Manga Ends

posted on by Anita Tai
Final volume ships on February 9

Image via Amazon Japan
© Yuuchi Kosumi, Hyougetsu, Earth Star Entertainment

Earth Star Entertainment's Comic Earth Star magazine published the final chapter of Yuuchi Kosumi's Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- manga adaptation of Hyougetsu's novel on November 23. The Amazon page for the 11th and final compiled volume lists a release date of February 9.

J-Novel Club publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Veight was reincarnated as a werewolf mage, and is now the Vice-Commander of the Demon Lord's third regiment. His task seemed simple: capture and hold a remote commercial city. But the tension caused by mankind and demonfolk coexisting is the source of endless conflict. As a former human himself, he'll need to leverage his ability to understand both sides in order to work with the human viceroy and maintain order!

Hyougetsu began serializing the story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in July 2015, and Earth Star Entertainment published the print version of the first volume with illustrations by Nishi(E)da in December 2015. J-Novel Club also publishes the novels in English.

The first chapter of the manga adaptation published Comic Earth Star's website in October 2016. Earth Star Entertainment shipped the tenth volume on May 12.

Sources: Comic Earth Star's website, Amazon Japan

