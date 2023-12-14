Akira Kiduki, Nanki Satō's Kyokugen Fūfu Manga Gets Live-Action Series Adaptation on January 18

DMM TV and Kansai TV announced on Thursday that Nanki Satō and Akira Kiduki 's Kyokugen Fūfu (Extreme Married Couple) short series manga will get a live-action series adaptation, which will premiere on January 18. The live-action series is the first project collaboration between DMM TV and Kansai TV .

Image via DMM TV's Twitter account

The series will have 10 episodes, and will tell three stories of three different couples. In the first story titled "The Case of the Funakoshi Couple" (episodes one to three), Sayuri Matsumura (image above, front center) will play the role of Momoko, a serious housewife who continues to devote herself to her sadist husband and former boss, Takahiro. Terunosuke Takezai (image above, back center) will play the role of Momoko's husband Takahiro, who treats her like a housekeeper.

In the second story titled "The Case of the Tamagawa Couple" (episodes four to six), Rei Okamoto (image above, front left) will play the role of Anzu, a career woman struggling with infertility. Renn Kiriyama (image above, back left) will play the role of Naoki, Anzu's narcissist and no-good husband.

The third story is titled "The Case of the Hokuto Couple" (episodes seven to 10). Kie Kitano (image above, front right) will play the role of Aki, a mother of one. Yūta Hiraoka (image above, back right) will play the role of Tatsuya, Aki's husband. Tatsuya and his family forcefully impose on Aki that housework and childcare should only be done by women.

The series will premiere on January 18. It will air locally on terrestrial TV in the Kansai region, and the series will exclusively stream on DMM TV .

Satō and Kiduki launched the short series manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in December 2021. The manga is about "misfortune brought about by marriage," and a wife vowing to take revenge on a husband. Futabasha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 12, and the fourth volume on November 9.

The wife-husband team has previously published such manga as Ichigo no Gakkō , Maid Shokun! , Manman-chan, An. ; and Megane × Parfait! . Tokyopop published the Maid Shokun! manga in English. The duo's Usotsuki Paradox manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013. The duo also launched the Renai Muzai -Ai o Chikatta Hazu da yo ne?- ) (Not Guilty of Love -We Swore a Vow of Love, Right?-) manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine March 2021.