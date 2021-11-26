News
Akira Kiduki, Nanki Satо̄ Launch Kyokugen Fūfu Manga in December
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The January 2022 issue of Futabasha's Monthly Action magazine revealed on Thursday that Nanki Satō and Akira Kiduki will launch a new manga titled Kyokugen Fūfu (Extreme Married Couple) in the magazine's next issue on December 25. The manga will be a short series about "misfortune brought about by marriage," and a wife vowing to take revenge on a husband.
The wife-husband team has previously published such manga as Ichigo no Gakkō, Maid Shokun!, Manman-chan, An., and Megane × Parfait!. Tokyopop published the Maid Shokun! manga in English. The duo's Usotsuki Paradox manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013. The duo also recently launched the Renai Muzai -Ai o Chikatta Hazu da yo ne?-) (Not Guilty of Love -We Swore a Vow of Love, Right?-) manga on March 31 earlier this year.
