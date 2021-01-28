Akira Kiduki, Nanki Satо̄ Launch New Manga in March

Renai Muzai manga centers on housewife with cheating husband who meets man through social media

The official website for Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine revealed on Wednesday that Nanki Satō and Akira Kiduki will launch a new manga titled Renai Muzai -Ai o Chikatta Hazu da yo ne?- ) (Not Guilty of Love -We Swore a Vow of Love, Right?-) in the magazine's April issue on March 31. Kiduki posted a photo of the manga's preview page on their Twitter account.

The manga centers on a housewife who has a husband who is prone to cheating on her, but one day she meets a man through social media.

The wife-husband team has previously published such manga as Ichigo no Gakkō , Maid Shokun! , Manman-chan, An. , and Megane × Parfait! . Tokyopop previously published the Maid Shokun! manga in English. The duo's Usotsuki Paradox manga previously inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2013.