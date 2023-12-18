Another Code: Recollection Game Collection Launches Free Demo for Nintendo Switch

Collection containing Trace Memory, Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories games launches for Switch on January 19

The staff of the Another Code: Recollection collection, featuring enhanced versions of the Trace Memory (also known as Another Code ) Nintendo DS game and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories Nintendo Wii game, launched a free demo for the game on Friday. Nintendo of America began streaming an overview trailer for the game.

The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 19.

Cing developed the Trace Memory (known as Another Code: Two Memories in Europe and Another Code: Futatsu no Kioku in Japan) Nintendo DS mystery game, and it debuted in 2005. The game spawned a sequel for the Nintendo Wii titled Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories ( Another Code: R – Kioku No Tobira ). Unlike the previous game, the sequel only got releases in Japan and Europe.

Cing also developed the Hotel Dusk: Room 215 game for DS in 2007. The game had a sequel for DS in 2010 titled Last Window: The Secret of Cape West , which never saw a North American release. Rika Suzuki wrote the stories for both series. Suzuki revealed a new game with Gangsta. manga creator Kohske in September.

