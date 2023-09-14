Nintendo Unveils Another Code: Recollection Collection with Trace Memory, Another Code: R Games for Switch

Collection featuring sequel game previously unreleased in N. America launches on January 19

Nintendo announced on Thursday during the Nintendo Direct livestream the new Another Code: Recollection collection, featuring enhanced versions of the Trace Memory (also known as Another Code ) Nintendo DS game and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories Nintendo Wii game. The collection will launch for Nintendo Switch on January 19.

Cing developed the Trace Memory (known as Another Code: Two Memories in Europe and Another Code: Futatsu no Kioku in Japan) Nintendo DS mystery game, and it debuted in 2005. The game spawned a sequel for the Nintendo Wii titled Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories ( Another Code: R – Kioku No Tobira ). Unlike the previous game, the sequel only got releases in Japan and Europe.

Cing also developed the Hotel Dusk: Room 215 game for DS in 2007. The game had a sequel for DS in 2010 titled Last Window: The Secret of Cape West , which never saw a North American release. Rika Suzuki wrote the stories for both series.