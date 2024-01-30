Fate/Stay Night Game Gets 1st Ever English Release with Remastered Version in 2024 (Updated)

Trailers streamed for visual novel launching on Switch, PC to commemorate 20th anniversary

Type-Moon Games announced during a " Fate/stay night 20th Anniversary" livestream on Tuesday that it will release Fate/stay night Remastered , a remastered version of the Fate/stay night visual novel, for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide in 2024. The remastered release marks the first time the original visual novel is getting an official English release. The game will be based on the Fate/stay night [ Réalta Nua] port that had updated content. The company streamed a trailer for the game:

English

Japanese

The game will feature language options for English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.

The original Fate/stay night visual novel debuted for PC in January 2004. The game got a PlayStation 2 port in 2007.

Fate/stay night [Réalta Nua] launched for PlayStation Vita in 2012 as an updated port with new scenes, a new opening by ufotable , and the removal of sex scenes. The game got a mobile version in 2015.

Studio DEEN previously animated the Fate/stay night television anime series in 2006. The studio also produced the Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works film in 2010 and the television anime in October 2014, which covered The Unlimited Blade Works storyline from Type-Moon 's game franchise . Aniplex of America released the two television anime seasons and OVA on Blu-ray Disc in 2015-2016, and again in July 2020. Sentai Filmworks previously released both the television anime series and the film in North America. Funimation had released the television series before that in 2009.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film, opened in Japan in August 2020. The movie screened in theaters in United States in July 2021.

Update: Sentences moved around to highlight game's first-ever English release.