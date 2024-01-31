Former BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Developer Craft Egg to Be Dissolved

Image via BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! game's website ©BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc. ©bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!

Craft Egg

Formersmartphone game developerannounced on Wednesday that it will be dissolved, and its parent companywill absorbfor optimal personnel allocation on April 1.

The iDELiTE FiGURE brand will inherit the Colorful Palette company, and both will continue to exist.

The official Twitter account for the BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game announced on December 18 that developer Craft Egg would no longer be involved in the development and operation of the game, and that Bushiroad would solely develop and operate the game, starting on January 4. With the management and operational change, the game data, including paid item and unused balances, was transferred to Bushiroad on that date.

Bushiroad and Craft Egg launched the game in Japan in March 2017, and the English version launched worldwide in April 2018. The game's Nintendo Switch version launched in September 2021.

The game's mini anime adaptation titled BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ran for three seasons. The first season of the mini anime premiered in July 2018 within the BanG Dream! TV variety program. It also streamed on the BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube . The second season, BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!☆PICO ~OHMORI~ , premiered in May 2020 on the BanG Dream! TV LIVE 2020 stream on BanG Dream! Channel on YouTube and Periscope. The third season, titled BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico Fever! , premiered within the BanG Dream! YouTube channel's "TV LIVE 2021" streaming program in October 2021. The mini-anime's third season also premiered on Tokyo MX and AT-X later in October that same year.

Sources: Craft Egg, Gamebiz via Otakomu