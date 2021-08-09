BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Game App Streams Switch Trailer

Rhythm, adventure game will launch for Switch on September 16

Publisher Bushiroad and developer Craft Egg began streaming a trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of its BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game application on Friday. The rhythm and adventure game will launch for Nintendo Switch on September 16.

The Switch version of the game will support Nintendo 's Joy-Cons as well as its original touchscreen mechanics. The release will add a separate difficulty level for Joy-Con play. Limited-edition gacha characters from the smartphone version of the game will be available in the Switch version.

Bushiroad announced the Nintendo Switch version of the game during its " BanG Dream! 6th Anniversary Special" on February 28.