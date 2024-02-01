Mari Yamazaki Draws Thermae Romae Sequel Manga

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service revealed on Thursday that Mari Yamazaki will launch a sequel to her Thermae Romae manga titled Zoku Thermae Romae (Thermae Romae Continued) on February 6. The manga will update every Tuesday.

Image via Mari Yamazaki's Twitter account © Mari Yamazaki, Shueisha

In the new manga, Lucius is now nearing 60 years old, but he still travels back and forth in time between ancient Rome and modern-day Japan.

Yamazaki launched the original essay manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Beam magazine in 2008, and ended it in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto . Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America.

The manga inspired a new anime titled Thermae Romae Novae , which debuted on Netflix in March 2022. Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime:

Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.