News
Mari Yamazaki Draws Thermae Romae Sequel Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga launches on Shonen Jump+ on February 6

Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service revealed on Thursday that Mari Yamazaki will launch a sequel to her Thermae Romae manga titled Zoku Thermae Romae (Thermae Romae Continued) on February 6. The manga will update every Tuesday.

thermaeromae
Image via Mari Yamazaki's Twitter account
© Mari Yamazaki, Shueisha

In the new manga, Lucius is now nearing 60 years old, but he still travels back and forth in time between ancient Rome and modern-day Japan.

Yamazaki launched the original essay manga in Kadokawa's Comic Beam magazine in 2008, and ended it in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America.

The manga inspired a new anime titled Thermae Romae Novae, which debuted on Netflix in March 2022. Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime:

Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, Mari Yamazaki's Twitter account

