News
Mari Yamazaki Draws Thermae Romae Sequel Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service revealed on Thursday that Mari Yamazaki will launch a sequel to her Thermae Romae manga titled Zoku Thermae Romae (Thermae Romae Continued) on February 6. The manga will update every Tuesday.
In the new manga, Lucius is now nearing 60 years old, but he still travels back and forth in time between ancient Rome and modern-day Japan.
Yamazaki launched the original essay manga in Kadokawa's Comic Beam magazine in 2008, and ended it in March 2013. The manga inspired a three-episode anime in 2012 and two live-action films starring Hiroshi Abe and Aya Ueto. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, while Discotek licensed the anime in North America.
The manga inspired a new anime titled Thermae Romae Novae, which debuted on Netflix in March 2022. Netflix describes the story of the manga and anime:
Lucius, a bath designer in the Roman Empire, accidentally slips back in time to present day Japan and learns about Japanese bath culture in this comedy.