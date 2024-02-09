Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Anime Gets English Dub

All 12 dubbed episodes from 1st season debut on February 12

announced on Friday that it will stream an Englishfor the television anime ofand illustrator's) light novel series. All 12 English-dubbed episodes of the first season will debut on February 12.

The English cast includes:

Anthony Bowling is directing the English dub , and Zach Bolton is producing. Alex Mai is handling the adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer, and Manuel Aragon is the engineer.

The first anime season premiered by streaming exclusively in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV in January 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Kiyoshi Matsuda ( RE-MAIN , Kakegurui season 2, Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) directed the first anime season at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin , xxxHOLiC , Shirobako ) oversaw the series scripts, and Nao Ōtsu ( BEASTARS both seasons) adapted Masa 's original character designs for animation. Masato Kōda ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Domestic Girlfriend ), Kana Utatade ( KanadeYUK ), and Kuricorder Quartet ( tsuritama ) composed the music.

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novel series and K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Mukouda Tsuyoshi was nothing special in modern Japan, so when he was summoned to a world of swordplay and sorcery, he thought he was ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Too bad the kingdom that summoned him only got him by mistake! Not only was he not one of the three summoned heroes, but his stats were laughable compared to theirs. On top of that, there's something really sketchy about this kingdom... "Ah, these people are the kind to try and use the Hero," he realized, and immediately left to make his own way in this other world. The only thing Mukouda can rely on is his unique skill: the "Online Supermarket," a skill that allows him to buy modern goods in a fantasy world. It's useless for combat, but if he plays his cards right, he could lead a comfortable life, maybe? At least, that's what Mukouda thinks, but it turns out modern food bought with this skill has some absurd effects! What happens when Mukouda introduces ridiculously tasty modern cooking to a fantasy world like this? He gets some ridiculous repeat customers begging for more...!

Eguchi started publishing the novels on the "Shosetsuka ni Narō" website in 2016, and Overlap is publishing the novels in print. Overlap is also publishing K Akagishi 's manga adaptation in Japan, as well as Momo Futaba 's Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hōrō Meshi: Sui no Daibōken spinoff manga.

