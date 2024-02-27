News
Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed more cast members and a special AnimeJapan 2024 visual for the television anime of Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic's Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai (Love Between Twins is Indivisible) light novel series on Tuesday.
The newly announced cast members play classmates of Jun, Rumi, and Naori:
The anime stars:
- Shōgo Sakata as Jun Shirosaki
- Moeha Nochimoto as Rumi Shingūji
- Maaya Uchida as Naori Shingūji
The anime's main cast will appear in the anime's special stage event at the AnimeJapan 2024 convention on March 24. Fukuhara, who will voice the character of Toyoshige Moriwaki, will host the stage event
Kadokawa and Infinite's booths at AnimeJapan 2024 will give away two different special novelty cards. Each card features half an image of the twins making a heart with their hands.The anime will premiere in July 2024. Infinite is producing, and ROLL2 is animating the series.
The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an otome (maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute otaku.
The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume in March 2023. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2023.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.