One-Punch Man Season 3 Anime's Trailer Reveals Staff, Cast

The official Twitter account for the anime of ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One Punch Man manga revealed on Friday a new trailer, staff, and returning cast for the third season. The video features Saitama voiced again by Makoto Furukawa and Garou again played by Hikaru Midorikawa . Daisuke Namikawa , who plays Dr. Genus, narrates the trailer.

J.C. Staff is returning from the second season to animate the series. Madhouse animated the first season.

Chikashi Kubota ( Corpse Princess: Aka , FLCL Progressive ) is returning to design the characters, along with Shinjiro Kuroda and Ryōsuke Shirakawa . Tomohiro Suzuki ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. ) is again in charge of series composition. Makoto Miyazaki ( Triage X , Dragon Crisis! ) is also returning to compose the music.

The staff also unveiled a hero visual for protagonist Saitama by character designer Kuroda.

Kubota, the character designer for the anime's first and second seasons, drew the teaser visual (pictured right) for the third season.

The first anime season aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Viz Media and Daisuki both streamed the series outside of Japan as it aired. The anime premiered with an English dub on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in July 2016. Viz Media released the first season on home video in North America.

The second season began with a television special in April 2019, then the first episode premiered one week later. Viz Media acquired the master license to the second anime season, including digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media, and merchandising rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company streamed the show as a Hulu exclusive. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Europe, excluding French- and German-speaking Europe, and in the Middle East and North Africa.

Yūsuke Murata and ONE launched the One Punch Man manga on Shueisha 's free " Tonari no Young Jump " website in 2012. The series is a remake of ONE 's original web manga of the same name. Viz Media is releasing the series digitally in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, and is also releasing the series in print.

The entertainment industry news website Deadline reported in June 2022 that Sony Pictures is setting up Justin Lin to direct a live-action film adaptation of the manga.