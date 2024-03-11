The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime's Video Reveals Aimi's Ending Song

The staff for the television anime of Shin Kouduki 's The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases ( Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka Kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita ) heroic fantasy light novel series unveiled a new promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Meritocracy" by Aimi .

Image courtesy of Happinet © 紅月シン・ＴＯブックス／出来そこ製作委員会

The series will debut onon April 1 at 26:00 (effectively April 2 at 2:00 a.m.), and will then air onlater on April 2, andon April 3. The show will stream onandin Japan as well as other services.

The anime stars (name romanizations are not confirmed):

Kazuomi Koga ( TenPuru ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Rintarou Ikeda ( Insomniacs After School , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshiki Ōkusa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) is writing the scripts. Saori Hosoda ( Phantom of the Idol ) is designing the characters. Kei Haneoka ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life , Owarimonogatari , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is composing the music. Aoi is also performing the opening theme song "Evolve."

J-Novel Club has licensed the novels and their manga adaptation, it describes the story:

Deemed a “good-for-nothing” for his low level and lack of a god-given Gift, Allen is stripped of his noble status and banished from the Duchy of Westfeldt. But Allen has a secret: he was a great hero in a previous life, and he's thrilled for the chance to finally live the way he pleases! His drama-free existence, however, is soon interrupted by a desperate encounter with his ex-fiancée. As a former hero who still possesses the incredible powers from his past life, Allen can't ignore someone in need—no matter how much he might like to! And so begins the new heroic saga our former hero never wanted!

Kouduki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018. TO Books began publishing the novel series with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018. Karasumaru launched an ongoing manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.