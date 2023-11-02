The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Anime Reveals Composer, 2024 Premiere

© 紅月シン・ＴＯブックス／出来そこ製作委員会

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

The official Twitter account for the television anime of's) heroic fantasy light novel series revealed the anime's music composer and 2024 premiere date on Thursday.) is composing the music.

Shōta Aoi voices the protagonist Allen.

Kazuomi Koga ( TenPuru ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Rintarou Ikeda ( Insomniacs After School , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshiki Ōkusa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) is writing the scripts. Saori Hosoda ( Phantom of the Idol ) is designing the characters.

Kouduki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018. TO Books published the novel series' first volume with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018. The sixth volume shipped on November 1.

The light novel series' story centers in a world where powerful "blessings and gifts from the gods" are given to those who have reached adulthood, and the "gifts" a person receives will determine his life. But Allen was unable to obtain any power thus, he gets ridiculed and scorned, and eventually exiled from his home. He decides to live a life of peace in a remote land. But what people do not know, is that Allen has memories (and powers) of his past life as a hero.

Karasumaru launched a manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019. The manga's eighth compiled book volume shipped on November 1.

