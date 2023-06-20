Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka Kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita Light Novel Gets TV Anime

A website opened on Tuesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Shin Kouduki 's Dekisokonai to Yobareta Moto Eiyū wa, Jikka Kara Tsuihōsareta node Suki Katte ni Ikiru Koto ni Shita (The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases) heroic fantasy light novel series. The website revealed a teaser visual, and Shōta Aoi as the voice of the protagonist Allen.

The novel series' illustrator Chocoan drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Kazuomi Koga ( TenPuru ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Rintarou Ikeda ( Insomniacs After School , The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshiki Ōkusa ( Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ) is writing the scripts. Saori Hosoda ( Phantom of the Idol ) is designing the characters.

Kouduki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2018.published the novel series' first volume with illustrations by Chocoan in October 2018. The fifth volume published in February 2020.

The light novel series' story centers in a world where powerful "blessings and gifts from the gods" are given to those who have reached adulthood, and the "gifts" a person receives will determine his life. But Allen was unable to obtain any power thus, he gets ridiculed and scorned, and eventually exiled from his home. He decides to live a life of peace in a remote land. But what people do not know, is that Allen have memories (and powers) of his past life as a hero.

Karasumaru launched a manga adaptation of the series on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2019. The manga's seventh compiled book volume published on January 14.

Sources: The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime's website, Comic Natalie