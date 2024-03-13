Seven Seas Licenses An Autumn in Amber, a Zero-Second Journey, I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Light Novels

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed theandlight novels.

Seven Seas will release author Mei Hachimoku and illustrator KUKKA 's An Autumn in Amber, a Zero-Second Journey ( Kohaku no Aki, 0-byō no Tabi ) physically in September with an earlier digital release. The company describes the story:

Socially awkward loner Kayato has an intense fear of being touched and finds making friends extremely difficult. When he and his high school classmates visit Hakodate for a field trip, he suffers through some attempts to engage with the others, until… Time stops for the entire world, but not for him. All the hustle and bustle of the city fades into an eerie veil of silence, leaving him the only soul left in motion–until he finds another in Akira, a sharp-tongued local delinquent. Though she's his total opposite, she begrudgingly agrees to help him solve the mystery. Their only lead is something Kayato's uncle said just before he died about a “world plucked out of time,” as if preserved in amber. Hoping to find a clue among his late uncle's possessions in Tokyo, the two teens must travel through the frozen world.

The light novel debuted in August 2022.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Seven Seas

I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire!

Emma has just taken her first step as a knight. Emma's new job? Commander of a squad of useless layabouts. Just as her efforts start to change minds, a pirate base is discovered on Alias. What will happen when an elite force is sent in from the home planet to eliminate them?! An epic new tale of a failure's rise to glory in the Intergalactic Empire begins!

will release the first volume of authorand illustrator'slight novel series physically in August with an earlier digital release.The company describes the story:

The light novels debuted in December 2022. Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation on Comic Gardo in July 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 25.

Seven Seas is also releasing the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! manga and light novel series.

Seven Seas also licensed Lash and dak's Perfect Buddy , Harusari and Hodot's The Big Apple , and Jade's The Lady and Her Butler webtoon/ manhwa series.

