Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Confirms TV Format in Teaser Video

Kadokawa revealed on Friday that the anime of Rocket Shokai 's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ( Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku ) light novel series will air on television. The company also revealed a teaser promo video and teaser visual for the anime.

Studio KAI is producing the anime.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021 with illustrations by Mephisto . Kadokawa will release the sixth volume on April 17.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...

Natsumi Inoue launched the novel's manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022, and will release the second volume on April 26. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.