The New Gate Anime Reveals More Cast, 2nd Promo Video

The staff for the television anime of Shinogi Kazanami 's light novel series The New Gate revealed more cast and the second promotional video on Friday.

The new cast members include Satoshi Mikami as Girard Estaria, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Wolfgang Estaria, and Kana Hanazawa as Cuore Estaria.

Image via The New Gate anime's website © 風波しのぎ・アルファポリス/THE NEW GATE製作委員会

The anime will debut on April 13 at 25:30 (effectively April 14 at 1:30 a.m.) onand. The anime will later air onand

The anime stars:

Tamaki Nakatsu ( Eyeshield 21: The Phantom Golden Bowl film) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts . Hiroki Uchida ( Gamers! , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Itsuki Takemoto (animation director for Kan Colle , Naruto Shippūden ) is designing the characters. Tatsuhiko Saiki , Yūya Mori , Misaki Tsuchida , and Tsugumi Tanaka are composing the music. Sou is performing the opening theme song "Sekai wo Inuite" (Pierce Through The World) and Mika Okasaki is performing the anime's ending theme song "Kanataboshi."

One Peace Books is releasing the novels' manga adaptation digitally and physically, and it describes the manga's first volume:

THE NEW GATE ―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!

Kazanami began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013. AlphaPolis began publishing the story in physical book volumes in December 2013, with art by Makai no Jūnin. In August 2016, Kazanami removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō, and AlphaPolis made the story available on its website.

Miwa launched the manga in November 2014 on AlphaPolis ' web manga site.