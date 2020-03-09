One Peace Books Licenses 'The New Gate' VRMMORPG Manga

Based on light novels about player trapped in game 500 years after everyone logged out

One Peace Books announced last Thursday that it has licensed Yoshiyuki Miwa's manga adaptation of Shinogi Kazanami's The New Gate light novel series. The publisher will begin releasing the manga physically and digitally on April 4. One Peace Books describes the manga:

The New Gate tells the story of Shin, the strongest player in a VRMMORPG (Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game) known as The New Gate. After the game was turned into a death game and the players were all trapped inside, he took it upon himself to defeat the final boss and set everyone free. However, as he lingered in the game afterwards while everyone else logged out, he suddenly found himself falling unconscious. He then wakes up in an unfamiliar field, and comes to discover that not only is he still trapped within the game's world, but that 500 years have passed since he defeated the final boss. He needs to find his way through a world that is now unfamiliar, and figure out what happened to the world 500 years ago after the boss was defeated, and all the players logged out.

Miwa launched the manga in November 2014 on AlphaPolis ' web manga site. AlphaPolis published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in May 2019.

Kazanami began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in 2013. AlphaPolis began publishing the story in physical book volumes in December 2013, with art by Makai no Jūnin. In August 2016, Kazanami removed the story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō, and AlphaPolis made the story available on its website. AlphaPolis published the 16th novel volume on February 1.