ATRI: My Dear Moments Anime's 1st Video Reveals More Staff, Summer Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Aniplex.exe 's ATRI: My Dear Moments visual novel began streaming the anime's first promotional video on Saturday. The video features the first ever revealed footage for the anime, and also reveals more staff and the summer premiere date for the anime. The site also revealed a new visual.

The new staff members include:

The anime's cast includes:

Makoto Katō ( Bloom Into You , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note ) is directing the series at TROYCA , and Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Superstar!! , Sound! Euphonium , A Place Further Than the Universe ) is in charge of the series composition. Asuta Konno at Frontwing is credited with the original story, and Yusano and Moto4 are credited with the original character designs.

The all-ages game also has a manga adaptation that launched in Kadokawa 's Comptiq magazine in October 2022. Jako is drawing the manga.

Aniplex.exe describes ATRI: My Dear Moments - :

Ikaruga Natsuki, a boy who lost his mother and his leg in an accident some years earlier, returns disillusioned from a harsh life in the big city to find his old countryside home half-swallowed by the sea.

Left without a family, all he has to his name is the ship and submarine left to him by his oceanologist grandmother, and her debts.

His only hope to restore the dreams for the future that he has lost is to take up an opportunity presented to him by the suspicious debt collector Catherine. They set sail to search the sunken ruins of his grandmother's laboratory in order to find a treasure rumor says she left there.

But what they find is not riches or jewels: it is a strange girl lying asleep in a coffin at the bottom of the sea. Atri.

Atri is a robot, but her appearance and her wealth of emotions would fool anyone into thinking she's a living, breathing human being. In gratitude for being salvaged, she makes a declaration to Natsuki.

"I want to fulfill my master's final order. Until I do, I'll be your leg!

In a little town slowly being enveloped by the ocean, an unforgettable summer is about to begin for this boy and this mysterious robot girl...

Aniplex.exe released the game on PC in English, Japanese, simplified Chinese, and traditional Chinese in June 2020. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and on iOS and Android.

Sources: Atri anime's website, Comic Natalie