Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion Game Launches for Switch, PS4, PC in Fall

XSEED Games and Marvelous announced on Thursday that they will release Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion , MAGES. and Team GrisGris' sequel to the Corpse Party horror game, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West in fall. The game will also launch in Japan this fall. The companies streamed a trailer:

The game will get a physical "Ayame's Mercy Edition" that includes a reversible cover, a "Save Yourself" LED blue candle, a 64-page artbook, an "Ayame's Mercy" lenticular art card, an "evidence kit" of items,, and an Amare Est Vivere "Medical Kit" metal outer case.

Original creator Makoto Kedо̄in is handling the game's scenario. Kedо̄in stated that Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion will be a new entry and true, traditional sequel. MAGES. ' Yasuhiko Nomura is the producer.

The original Corpse Party game got a remake titled Corpse Party (2021) for Switch, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , GOG, and the Humble Store in the West in October 2021. The remake debuted digitally in Japan as Corpse Party: Blood Covered …Repeated Fear in February 2021.

The game is a remake of the original Corpse Party game for the NEC PC-9801 and PC. The game got releases on the PlayStation Portable (2010), 3DS (2015), and iOS (2012). XSEED Games released the game in English for the 3DS under the title of Corpse Party . Corpse Party: Book of Shadows is an anthology that combines a sequel, prequel, midquel, and alternate universe tale for the original Corpse Party . XSEED Games previously released the game on the PSP in 2011, and on PC in 2018.

Corpse Party: Blood Drive is the final installment of the original series' storyline. The game shipped in Japan for the PlayStation Vita in July 2014. XSEED Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe in October 2015. The game also received a port for iOS and Android devices in February 2017. XSEED Games released the game on PC and Switch in October 2019.

GrindHouse Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient sequel game debuted in 2013 for the PC. The game was intended to be released episodically, with the story serialized in game episodes over time. However, GrindHouse only released the game's first episode. The game has also inspired a drama CD. Team GrisGris released a reboot version of the game for PC in 2017. XSEED Games released the rebooted version in English for PC in October 2019.

Source: Press release