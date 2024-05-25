My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files Manga Moves to Web Action Website

Manga about female detective in 1930s launched in 2021

© Natsumi Ito, Futabasha

Kimi wa Nazotoki no Ma Cherie

Futabasha

This year's 11th issue of'smagazine announced on Tuesday that's) manga will move to's Web Action manga website. Ito stated on X/that the manga will resume "around" August on Web Action.

Digital manga service Azuki licensed the series for digital distribution in July 2022. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the manga's first compiled book volume in print in October. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Hoshino Mitsuko is a determined and hard-working woman living in the 1930s, where career women are a rarity and looked down upon. Despite rampant sexism and pressure to "stay home," she's determined to prove herself as a successful detective no matter what. One day, she's approached by the handsome waiter Yoshida Saku, who presents Mitsuko with her very first solo case. Together, the two work closely to solve the mystery, and Mitsuko finds Saku quite capable—but very curious—and takes him on as her new assistant. Can this duo tackle cases and the turbulent atmosphere of the Showa era?

Ito launched the series in Manga Action in May 2021. Futabasha published the manga's sixth volume on March 28.

