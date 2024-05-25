News
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files Manga Moves to Web Action Website
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga about female detective in 1930s launched in 2021
This year's 11th issue of Futabasha's Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Natsumi Ito's My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files (Kimi wa Nazotoki no Ma Cherie) manga will move to Futabasha's Web Action manga website. Ito stated on X/Twitter that the manga will resume "around" August on Web Action.
Ito launched the series in Manga Action in May 2021. Futabasha published the manga's sixth volume on March 28.
Digital manga service Azuki licensed the series for digital distribution in July 2022. Seven Seas licensed the manga and will release the manga's first compiled book volume in print in October. Seven Seas describes the manga:
Hoshino Mitsuko is a determined and hard-working woman living in the 1930s, where career women are a rarity and looked down upon. Despite rampant sexism and pressure to "stay home," she's determined to prove herself as a successful detective no matter what. One day, she's approached by the handsome waiter Yoshida Saku, who presents Mitsuko with her very first solo case. Together, the two work closely to solve the mystery, and Mitsuko finds Saku quite capable—but very curious—and takes him on as her new assistant. Can this duo tackle cases and the turbulent atmosphere of the Showa era?
Sources: Manga Action issue 11, Natsumi Ito's X/Twitter account