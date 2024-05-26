Nanpei Yamada's Koi Suru Moon Dog Manga to End in 3 Chapters

Series debuted in October 2018

Image via Amazon Japan © Nanpei Yamada, Hakusensha

Nanpei Yamada announced on May 20 that the Koi Suru MOON DOG series will end in three chapters, in the 58th chapter. The manga's 13th volume will be the final volume. Yamada also wrote that there are plans for both a spinoff and a sequel series after the main story ends.

The story follows the 25-year old trimmer Ritsuka and the Doberman she cares for. One day, the dog suddenly turns into a handsome man.

Yamada launched the series in Hakusensha 's Hana Yume Ai web platform in October 2018. Hakusensha shipped the 12th volume on May 20.

Yamada ended the Sakura no Hana to Kōcha Ōji manga in May 2018. The artist launched the manga in Bessatsu Hana to Yume in 2013 as a new series of her original Kōcha Ōji manga. The original Kōcha Ōji manga ran in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1997 to 2004 and had 25 volumes.

Tokyopop previously published two volumes of Yamada's Skyblue Shore ( Sorairo Kaigan ) manga.

