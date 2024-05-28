JOCHUM TV Anime Announces Main Cast With Teaser Video

The staff for the anime of JOCHUM , the characters created by Sanrio as a collaboration with Japanese boy band JO1 , revealed the anime's main cast, teaser video, and main visual, on Tuesday.

Image via Comic Natalie ©'24 SANRIO ©LAPONE Entertainment

The anime's cast are:

The cast consists mainly of young voice actors, in line with the concept of the JOCHUM characters of "chasing your dreams."

The one-minute short anime will begin airing this summer within Fuji TV 's Mezamashi Doyо̄bi ( Mezamashi Saturday , or literally, Wake Up Saturday) program, which airs from 6:30 to 8:00 a.m. The first episodes will serve as introductions to each of the characters.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Sumikko Gurashi Sorairo no Mainichi ) is directing the anime at Fanworks ( Aggretsuko ). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) is writing the script.

The 11 JOCHUM characters consist of PiHai the black fox (representing JO1 member Sukai Kinjo), Rain the blue fox (Ren Kawashiri), Micoon the microphone ( Junki Kōno ), Chimata the rabbit (Syoya Kimata), Ya-nu-ka-mi the dragon (Shо̄ Yonashiro), MAMEchi the corgi (Issei Mamehara), Pop-poh the penguin ( Takumi Kawanishi ), Chulala the chihuahua (Shion Tsurubo), Moco the angel (Shо̄hei О̄hira), Ruru the white dog (Ruki Shiroiwa), and Bira the sunflower (Keigo Satо̄). The characters all live in a single big house.

The JO1 idol group was formed during the Produce 101 Japan reality show in 2019. The band debuted in 2020, and Sanrio collaborated to create the JOCHUM characters in 2022. They have performed theme songs for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , and Fanfare of Adolescence .

Source: Comic Natalie