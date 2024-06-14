Key's New Romantic Adventure Game anemoi Launches in 2025

Visual Arts ' Key brand opened on Friday an official website for anemoi , a new romantic adventure game, and it reveals that the game will launch in 2025.

The story follows Mugi Hayakawa and his sister Rikka, who visit the town of Masumi in the north in order to open a time capsule buried 10 years ago. Mugi decides to stay in town until it is time to open the capsule. Heroines include (pictured above from left to right): Aino, Koyomi, Spica, Rikka, and Hiiro..

The original teaser offers the tagline, "The promise is in the wind …"

Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Fumuyun, Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Ao Kimishima are credited for the original illustrations.

KAI ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), who is directing the game, is also writing the scenario along with Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ), and Shun Sayuki. Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ) is producing the music, and Tōya Okano ( Kaginado ) is the producer.

Key brand's popular franchises include Kanon , Air , Clannad , Little Busters! , and Rewrite .

Kanon debuted in 1999, while Air debuted in 2000, and Clannad in 2004. Kanon had two television anime adaptations: the first by Toei Animation in 2002, and the second by Kyoto Animation in 2006. Kyoto Animation adapted Air into a television anime in 2005 as one of its first full productions as a studio, and Toei Animation also adapted it into an anime film in the same year. Kyoto Animation also animated the 2007 television anime of Clannad .

Little Busters! debuted in 2007, with J.C. Staff 's anime adaptation premiering in 2012. Rewrite debuted in 2011, with the television anime by 8-Bit premiering in 2016.

A crossover anime series titled Kaginado featuring these popular titles premiered in 2021.