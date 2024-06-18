Donkey Kong Country Returns Game Gets HD Version on Switch

HD version of Wii game launches on January 16, 2025

Nintendo announced on Tuesday during its Nintendo Direct livestream that it will release an HD version of the Nintendo Wii game Donkey Kong Country Returns for Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025

The game will include the additional levels from the Nintendo 3DS version. It will also feature 2-player local co-op.

The original Donkey Kong Country Returns game debuted for Wii in 2010. Nintendo released Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D , an updated version for 3DS, in 2013.

Nintendo released the Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze game, the fifth and most recent in the main Donkey Kong Country (DKC) series, for Nintendo Wii U in 2014. The game received a port adding Funky Kong as a playable character for Switch in May 2018.

Universal Studios Orlando's Super Nintendo World at its upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park will feature a new area based on the DKC games. The DKC area in Universal Studios Japan was delayed from spring 2024 to the second half of 2024. The staff will announce a new opening date in the future when it is decided.