Live-Action Takara's Treasure Show's Teaser Video Previews Androp's Ending Theme

Series debuts on July 1

The official X/Twitter account for the live-action adaptation of Minta Suzumaru 's Takara's Treasure ( Takara no Vidro ) boys-love manga began streaming a teaser video on Thursday. The video reveals and previews androp's ending theme song "Vidro." androp specifically wrote the song for the show.

The series will star Yoji Iwase (left in image at right) as Takara Shiga and Eito Konishi (right) as Taishin Nakao. Yuho Ishibashi, Miki Tomita, and Ryōma Kosasa are directing the show, and Ishibashi, Tomita, and Ayumi Shimo are writing the script.

The show will premiere on BS Asahi and TV Kanagawa on July 1, on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting and Hokkaido Broadcasting Co., Ltd. on July 6, and on CBC TV on July 7. The project will also stream exclusively in Japan on the Lemino service starting on July 1.

Viz Media 's SuBLime boys-love imprint licensed the manga, and will release it on September 10. SuBLime describes the manga:

Taishin has moved to Tokyo from his hometown of Fukuoka in order to reunite with Takara, a stranger who had consoled him in his grief the year prior. However, despite finally getting a chance to express his gratitude to Takara at college, he is given the cold shoulder! But Taishin, undeterred, decides to pursue Takara anyway, and Takara finds himself becoming more and more enchanted by Taishin's straightforward and earnest gaze.

Suzumaru published the manga in Dear+ in 2022. Shinchosha published the manga's one compiled book volume in August 2022.

SuBLime also released Suzumaru's Golden Sparkle manga in March 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published Suzumaru's I Didn't Mean to Fall in Love manga in March 2023.

