KLab Resumes Development on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Online Mobile Game With New Partner

first announced game in in 2020 but stopped development due to circumstances surrounding original development partner

Image via KLab

announced on Wednesday that it is resuming development on an online mobile game based on theanime series with a new partnership with Beijing-based Wanda Cinemas Games.

KLab had announced in August 2020 that it had acquired the mobile game distribution rights to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime for the Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau regions, and was developing a new game for the franchise that it would distribute in both Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

KLab explained on Wednesday that the project had "come to a stop due to circumstances surrounding the development partner of that time."

KLab 's announcement on Wednesday stated it plans to release the game worldwide outside of Japan in 2026.



Sources: KLab, Famitsu App