Makeup with Mud Live-Action Series Reveals 7 More Cast, Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the live-action series adaptation of Yoshikazu's Makeup With Mud (Kao ni Doro wo Nuru) manga revealed one new cast member each day starting on Friday until Sunday. The account then revealed four more cast members on Monday and a new promotional video for the series.
❤️🩹💄本編PR解禁💄❤️🩹— 土曜ナイトドラマ『顔に泥を塗る』7／13スタート【公式】 (@kaodoro_ex) June 30, 2024
The newly announced cast are:
The series will star Hikaru Takahashi as Miku.
Izuru Kumasaka and Natsuki Takahashi are directing the series. Tomomi О̄kubo and Erika Toyama are writing the screenplay.
The series will premiere on TV Asahi on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST.MangaPlaza publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:
You're great just the way you are. Even though Miku is 25 years old, she hasn't learned a thing about how to do her own makeup -- but her boyfriend, Haru, tells her that he prefers her that way. Miku and Haru live together, after all, and they might get married, in which case she'll just quit her job anyway, so it's probably fine never to learn... At least, that's what she tells herself. One day, a boy with a special love for makeup suddenly appears in her life. The beautiful stranger does Miku up gorgeously and Haru's reaction to her new look is almost unbelievable--? A story of starting anew and taking one's life back through makeup!
Yoshikazu (or Yosikazu) launched the manga in Coamix's Web Comic Zenon website in November 2020. The manga ended on September 8. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the eighth and final volume on October 20.
Sources: Makeup With Mud live-action series' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie