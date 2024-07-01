Makeup with Mud Live-Action Series Reveals 7 More Cast, Promo Video

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series adaptation of Yoshikazu 's Makeup With Mud ( Kao ni Doro wo Nuru ) manga revealed one new cast member each day starting on Friday until Sunday. The account then revealed four more cast members on Monday and a new promotional video for the series.

The newly announced cast are:

Keito Kimura as Eve Takakura, a gender non-conforming man who loves makeup

Image via Makeup With Mud live-action series' X/Twitter account © tv asahi

Shō Nishigaki as Haruhisa Yūki, an elite lawyer and Miku's boyfriend

Image via Makeup With Mud live-action series' X/Twitter account © tv asahi

Akira Takano as Tōma Kitake, an elite lawyer who approaches Haru and Miku because of an incident, but his intentions are not clear

Image via Makeup With Mud live-action series' X/Twitter account © tv asahi

Image via Makeup With Mud live-action series' X/Twitter account © tv asahi

The series will star Hikaru Takahashi as Miku.

Izuru Kumasaka and Natsuki Takahashi are directing the series. Tomomi О̄kubo and Erika Toyama are writing the screenplay.

The series will premiere on TV Asahi on July 13 at 11:30 p.m. JST.

© Yosikazu, Coamix

You're great just the way you are. Even though Miku is 25 years old, she hasn't learned a thing about how to do her own makeup -- but her boyfriend, Haru, tells her that he prefers her that way. Miku and Haru live together, after all, and they might get married, in which case she'll just quit her job anyway, so it's probably fine never to learn... At least, that's what she tells herself. One day, a boy with a special love for makeup suddenly appears in her life. The beautiful stranger does Miku up gorgeously and Haru's reaction to her new look is almost unbelievable--? A story of starting anew and taking one's life back through makeup!

publishes the manga digitally in English, and describes the story:

Yoshikazu (or Yosikazu) launched the manga in Coamix 's Web Comic Zenon website in November 2020. The manga ended on September 8. Coamix published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the eighth and final volume on October 20.

