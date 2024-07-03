Sheeply Horned Witch Romi Manga Ends

Volume 3 ships in November

Image via Amazon Japan © Yōichi Abe, Kadokawa

This year's 23rd issue of Kadokawa 's Young Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Yōichi Abe 's Sheeply Horned Witch Romi ( Yōkaku no Majo Romi ) manga on June 26. The magazine also revealed that the third and final compiled book volume will ship in November.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The world has changed: everyone has fallen into a deep slumber, except the sheep...plus a sheep-horned witch and her senpai. And now monsters are closing in! Why are the only people still awake two teenagers in love with each other? Find out in this beautifully illustrated, unique dark fantasy!

Abe launched the manga with the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Bessatsu Dragon Age (now Young Dragon Age ) magazine in September 2017. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in July 2020 and the second volume in January 2023. Seven Seas publishes the series digitally and physically. Seven Seas shipped the second volume last October.



Source: Young Dragon Age issue 23





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.